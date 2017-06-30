Hip Hop Single Sales: DJ Khaled's Rihanna & Bryson Tiller-Fueled "Wild Thoughts" Debuts At #1

DJ Khaled outdoes himself again with his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller-assisted cut "Wild Thoughts," which debuts at #1 on the Hip Hop/R&B Single Sales chart for the week ending June 22. Also, Future surpasses a half million in sales for his viral single "Mask Off," and Calvin Harris' latest single "Feels" featuring Pharrell Williams, Big Sean and Katy Perry debuts in the Top 10. DJ Khaled has been on a roll with several successful Top 10 hits off his latest album Grateful . The "Maria, Maria"-sampled song featuring the voices of Rihanna and Bryson Tiller debuted at #1 with 89,449 in sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.