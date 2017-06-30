Eminem sends birthday message to 50 Cent
Sporting a beard, he rapped a verse from the film 8 Mile, which he said made him want to stop rapping. He added: "That made me want to stop rapping, for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"feria~ultra"- vcp x hank $weets (prod. yurnt &...
|2 hr
|jackle108
|1
|Hip-Hop|R&B|Soul Mixes every Friday @ 3pm
|8 hr
|LiftOFF
|1
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|22 hr
|doesthissuck
|3
|Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light...
|Jul 5
|Peggy
|16
|Texan artist
|Jul 3
|Anonymous
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jul 2
|Switch blade
|38,735
|new hot cleveland rap
|Jun 29
|Floppyfist666
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC