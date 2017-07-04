DJ Khaled's - Grateful' tops Billboard 200 album chart
With the help of some of pop and R&B's biggest names, music producer DJ Khaled's latest album "Grateful" debuted atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday. Record producer DJ Khaled arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.
