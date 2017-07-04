DJ Khaled's - Grateful' tops Billboar...

DJ Khaled's - Grateful' tops Billboard 200 album chart

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

With the help of some of pop and R&B's biggest names, music producer DJ Khaled's latest album "Grateful" debuted atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday. Record producer DJ Khaled arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... 7 hr SBT 12
Texan artist Mon VikH 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sun Switch blade 38,735
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Sun Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC