Chris O'Donnell was tricked out of Men In Black role

The 47-year-old actor had played Robin in 1995's 'Batman Forever' in and was reprising his role in 1997's 'Batman and Robin' - which saw George Clooney take on the role of The Caped Crusader in the panned blockbuster. But O'Donnell could have starred in one of 1997's biggest hits as he had been singled out for the part of Agent J in 'MIB' by Steven Spielberg who was producing the sci-fi action film through his company Amblin Entertainment.

