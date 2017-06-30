Calvin Harris says he 'snapped' at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift to protect himself
Calvin Harris has said he acted with the "wrong instinct" when he hit back at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift last year in a Twitter rant. The Scottish DJ and record producer made headlines when he became involved in a rift over his hit song with Rihanna This Is What You Came For after it came to light that Swift - who he had recently split from - had co-written the track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new hot cleveland rap
|Thu
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC