Beyonce should be 'proud' of twin ancestry

12 hrs ago

The 'Formation' singer and her husband Jay-Z welcomed two babies into the world last month and now her dad Mathew Knowles has realised the double pregnancy shouldn't have come as a shock to anyone. The 65-year-old showbiz patriarch has been researching his ancestry for a new book and his discovered that, like his new grandchildren - who are believed to be named Rumi and Sir - his own great-uncles were twins.

Chicago, IL

