Beyonce and Jay-Z twins' names could be Rumi and Sir
The wait may be over for the names of the twins of music power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. Signs point to the names as Rumi and Sir.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new hot cleveland rap
|Jun 29
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
