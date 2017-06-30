Amber Rose introduces new boyfriend t...

Amber Rose introduces new boyfriend to her son

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Things are said to be hotting up between the model and rapper 21 Savage, so much so that she has taken her new beau to meet four-year-old Sebastian, who she shares with her ex-partner Wiz Khalifa. A source told TMZ: "Since first hooking up several weeks ago, they've been together every day and night for the past two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amber Rose weighs in on Kodak Black and - light... 2 min SBT 10
Texan artist 17 hr VikH 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sun Switch blade 38,735
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Sun Gay-Z 1
new hot cleveland rap Jun 29 Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC