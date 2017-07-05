4:44, Jay-z's self-critical response ...

4:44, Jay-z's self-critical response to Lemonade, is the real hip-hop we've been waiting for

Following his induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jay-Z sets his ego aside and confronts infidelities hinted at in Beyonce's "Lemonade," with his latest album, 4:44. Through this album, listeners have finally been granted access to the newly matured, repentant mind of the 47 year-old Brooklyn rap mogul.

