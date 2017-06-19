XXXTENTACION Cancels Rest Of Tour After Cousin Gets Shot
Considering the ongoing saga of XXXTENTACION's wild concert antics, it's not surprising The Revenge Tour has come to an abrupt and early end. In an Instagram post uploaded to the Florida rapper's official account Saturday afternoon , it was announced the remaining dates have been canceled after X learned his cousin was shot on Friday .
