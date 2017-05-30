will.i.am confirms Fergie has quit Black Eyed Peas

The 42-year-old rapper has admitted that "sadly" the 42-year-old golden-haired beauty has left the band, which also consists of Taboo and apl.de.app, and although she was the "featured female" in the group the trio hope they can continue to collaborate with other "good female" artists in the future. Speaking to Ahlan! about the 'M.I.L.F.$' hitmaker and whether she will make a comeback, the 'The Voice UK' judge said: "Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.