will.i.am confirms Fergie has quit Black Eyed Peas
The 42-year-old rapper has admitted that "sadly" the 42-year-old golden-haired beauty has left the band, which also consists of Taboo and apl.de.app, and although she was the "featured female" in the group the trio hope they can continue to collaborate with other "good female" artists in the future. Speaking to Ahlan! about the 'M.I.L.F.$' hitmaker and whether she will make a comeback, the 'The Voice UK' judge said: "Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for emerging artists
|11 hr
|AsapAero
|1
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC