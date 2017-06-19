Will Arnett says a oeThe Gong Showa i...

Will Arnett says a oeThe Gong Showa is a oeabout having a good timea

If you ask Will Arnett why he decided to executive produce a reboot of the campy '70s game show The Gong Show , and the Arrested Development star will smile. "Anytime you say the name The Gong Show , you smile," he told Good Morning America After Hours host Lynda Lopez.

Chicago, IL

