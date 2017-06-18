What to buy a new mum

What to buy a new mum

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Canberra Times

With the glorious news engulfing the world that our Queen Beyonce has just birthed a pair of luminescent humans, comes many questions. Some of these questions may never be answered, such is the divine mystery of the house of Carter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC