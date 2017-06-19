Tributes pour in to rapper Prodigy who has died aged 42
The New York artist, who formed one half of hip-hop duo Mobb Deep with Havoc, had been taken into hospital a few days ago while in Las Vegas for a performance. Real name Albert Johnson, he was best known for platinum album Murda Muzik and hit track Quiet Storm, recorded with Lil Kim.
