Three Unreleased Kanye West Songs with Migos, A$AP Rocky & Young Thug Leak

Kanye West might seem like he's M.I.A., but three unreleased tracks from the rapper have hit the Internet courtesy of leaker Music Mafia. One track, labeled "Hold Tight," featuring Young Thug and Migos, is an AutoTune fest where 'Ye says "I be actin' like I'm white" and eventually repeats, "Forgive me if I ever doubted you."

