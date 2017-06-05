Three Unreleased Kanye West Songs with Migos, A$AP Rocky & Young Thug Leak
Kanye West might seem like he's M.I.A., but three unreleased tracks from the rapper have hit the Internet courtesy of leaker Music Mafia. One track, labeled "Hold Tight," featuring Young Thug and Migos, is an AutoTune fest where 'Ye says "I be actin' like I'm white" and eventually repeats, "Forgive me if I ever doubted you."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|19
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|16 hr
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Tue
|Sad joke
|7
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for emerging artists
|Jun 4
|AsapAero
|2
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC