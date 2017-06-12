The Oral History of Kanye West's 2007 Show 'Alligator Boots' Has Surfaced

In 2007, Kanye West and Rhymefest collaborated on a show titled Alligator Boots , which was supposed to be a "hip-hop Muppets show." While the show did not make it past its pilot, it marked the first meeting between Kanye and Kim Kardashian - who play Princess Leia in a Star Wars-themed sketch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.