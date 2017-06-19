The Latest: Chance the Rapper honored...

The Latest: Chance the Rapper honored at BET Awards

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... 3 hr Louise_1 1
Song Sat Orlando 1
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC Jun 21 Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,907 • Total comments across all topics: 282,029,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC