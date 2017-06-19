The 5 best new songs you can stream r...

The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This week, Drake unveiled a laid-back summer track at a fashion show, and DJ Khaled released a Calvin Harris-produced jam featuring Travis Scott and Jeremih. Music is easier than ever to get and harder than ever to sort online, so we've picked the best songs out this week that you can stream right here: Drake premiered his latest song "Signs" at Louis Vitton's runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC Wed Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC