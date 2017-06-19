The 5 best new songs you can stream right now
This week, Drake unveiled a laid-back summer track at a fashion show, and DJ Khaled released a Calvin Harris-produced jam featuring Travis Scott and Jeremih. Music is easier than ever to get and harder than ever to sort online, so we've picked the best songs out this week that you can stream right here: Drake premiered his latest song "Signs" at Louis Vitton's runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC
|Wed
|Sehouse2003
|1
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC