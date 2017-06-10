Stormzy wows crowds at 2017 Wildlife ...

Stormzy wows crowds at 2017 Wildlife Festival

Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Rag 'n' Bone Man wowed crowds during the second day of 2017 Wildlife Festival on Saturday . The 23-year-old grime and hip hop artist -whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior - performed his hit tracks 'Scary', 'Cold' and 'Dude' on the last day of the two-day festival, which also marked the award-winning stars second time performing at the bash.

