Song from Prince's father being released on his 101st b'day
A new song from Prince's late father, produced at Paisley Park, is being released Thursday to celebrate what would have been his 101st birthday. Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, produced the jazzy "Heart of Mine" by John L. Nelson and said it is the first single from the album, "Don't Play With Love, The John L. Nelson Project," to be released Oct. 27. John Nelson, a jazz pianist who performed with the Prince Rogers Trio, died in 2001 at age 85. He co-wrote some songs with Prince, including "Computer Blue" from "Purple Rain."
