Social Links: SCOTUS strikes down law banning sex offenders from...

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held that a North Carolina law that the state has used to prosecute more than 1,000 sex offenders for posting on social media is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment . The U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in what has become known as the "dancing baby" case - a lawsuit brought by a woman who sued Universal Music Group for directing YouTube to take down a video of her toddler-age son dancing to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy."
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|12 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|15 hr
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|15 hr
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|15 hr
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|15 hr
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Song
|Sat
|Orlando
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
