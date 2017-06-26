Social Links: SCOTUS strikes down law banning sex offenders from...

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held that a North Carolina law that the state has used to prosecute more than 1,000 sex offenders for posting on social media is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment . The U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in what has become known as the "dancing baby" case - a lawsuit brought by a woman who sued Universal Music Group for directing YouTube to take down a video of her toddler-age son dancing to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.