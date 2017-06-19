Snoop Dogg Clowns Young Thug In "Mome...

Snoop Dogg Clowns Young Thug In "Moment I Feared" Video

15 hrs ago

Snoop Dogg takes aim at Atlanta artist Young Thug and his eccentric ways in his new "Moment I Feared" music video. In the new visual for the Neva Left track, a Young Thug-esque rapper by the name of Fonz D-Lo wears a dress similar to the one Thugger donned on the cover art for his Jeffery album and strikes an identical pose.

