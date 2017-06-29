Singer Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs.

In June, singer Mary J. Blige was ordered by the Superior Court of California -- Los Angeles -- to pay her ex-husband Martin "Kendu" Isaacs -- who was also her ex-manager -- $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support. Although this sum was significantly lower than the reported original demand of $129,319 per month, Blige was also ordered to pay support retroactively, and attorney fees.

