Singer Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs.
In June, singer Mary J. Blige was ordered by the Superior Court of California -- Los Angeles -- to pay her ex-husband Martin "Kendu" Isaacs -- who was also her ex-manager -- $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support. Although this sum was significantly lower than the reported original demand of $129,319 per month, Blige was also ordered to pay support retroactively, and attorney fees.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new hot cleveland rap
|9 hr
|Floppyfist666
|1
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Wed
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
