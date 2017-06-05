Sheila E was booked to play the Bataclan the night terrorists attacked the Paris theatre

Drummer Sheila E has revealed she and her band were scheduled to perform at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on the night terrorists stormed the venue in 2015, but switched the date for a club across the city. Prince's former percussionist and lover tells Billboard she had a change of heart about playing there because she'd performed at the same venue the last time she was in the French capital.

