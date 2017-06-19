See it: Vic Mensa blasts DJ Akademiks...

See it: Vic Mensa blasts DJ Akademiks for dissing Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

As a guest on Complex's "Everyday Struggle" online talk show Monday, the 24-year-old rapper confronted DJ Akademiks, who co-hosts the show with Joe Budden and Nadeska Alexis, over his coverage of violence and the Chicago hip hop scene. "Whatever made you feel like you had a space to have a perspective of our people dying on a daily basis?" One specific example Mensa cited was a video of Akademiks talking about Tray 57 , a Chicago rapper killed in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) 6 hr Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC