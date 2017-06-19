See it: Vic Mensa blasts DJ Akademiks for dissing Chicago
As a guest on Complex's "Everyday Struggle" online talk show Monday, the 24-year-old rapper confronted DJ Akademiks, who co-hosts the show with Joe Budden and Nadeska Alexis, over his coverage of violence and the Chicago hip hop scene. "Whatever made you feel like you had a space to have a perspective of our people dying on a daily basis?" One specific example Mensa cited was a video of Akademiks talking about Tray 57 , a Chicago rapper killed in 2014.
