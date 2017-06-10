Sean 'Diddy' Combs tops Forbes Highes...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs tops Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainer list

Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 'Bad Boy for Life' hitmaker has topped the annual list of high-earning showbiz stars after raking in an impressive $130 million in a 12 month period, mainly due to him selling a third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million. He also partnered with Diageo Ciroc vodka and took part in his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which also went some way to topping up his bank account.

Chicago, IL

