Sean 'Diddy' Combs tops Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainer list

The 'Bad Boy for Life' hitmaker has topped the annual list of high-earning showbiz stars after raking in an impressive $130 million in a 12 month period, mainly due to him selling a third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million. He also partnered with Diageo Ciroc vodka and took part in his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which also went some way to topping up his bank account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.