Sean 'Diddy' Combs tops Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainer list
The 'Bad Boy for Life' hitmaker has topped the annual list of high-earning showbiz stars after raking in an impressive $130 million in a 12 month period, mainly due to him selling a third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million. He also partnered with Diageo Ciroc vodka and took part in his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which also went some way to topping up his bank account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|2 hr
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC