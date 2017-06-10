Rihanna 'Pissed' Chris Brown Is Talking About Assault...
Rihanna was floored to hear that Chris Brown revealed the details about their dramatic and 'difficult' relationship, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is she still hurting? Rihanna reportedly was in total shock that Chris Brown would completely opened up about the dramatic end of their relationship . He went into the details about everything that led up to him attacking her in his Lambo at the 2009 Grammy's pre-party.
