Rihanna Inspired To Write Diss Track Against Body Shamers
There's no messing with Rihanna! The star is about to clap back against all the haters who've made nasty remarks about her body by releasing a hot new diss track. An insider gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details and we are SO excited to hear the song! Rihanna , 29, isn't letting internet bullies attack her! After slamming body shamers with an Internet meme on her Instagram page on June 5, the singer is now taking the next step in getting back at her haters.
