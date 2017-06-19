Rihanna helps fan through heartbreak

The 29-year-old singer received a direct message on Twitter from a fan asking how to get over a particularly upsetting breakup, and the 'Work' hitmaker took the time to respond, telling the fan their sadness "won't be forever". She wrote in a picture posted on Twitter by user @WaladShami: "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!! " And Samer, who sent the cry for help to the brunette beauty, recently said the breakup was difficult because it was his "first relationship ever", and he reached out to Rihanna because she's "wise".

