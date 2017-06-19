Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awar...

Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; 90s R&B shines

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade. Ma, who returned from jail in 2014, won best female hip hop artist Sunday in Los Angeles, an award Minaj has won since 2010.

Chicago, IL

