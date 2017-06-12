Rapper Chief Keef free after South Da...

Rapper Chief Keef free after South Dakota marijuana charge

The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. Cozart is facing a felony charge for possessing a marijuana edible and two misdemeanors for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

