Rapper Chief Keef free after South Dakota marijuana charge
The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was arrested Monday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport where officials say marijuana was found in his carry-on bag. Cozart is facing a felony charge for possessing a marijuana edible and two misdemeanors for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
