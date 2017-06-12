Rapper Chief Keef Arrested At Sioux F...

Rapper Chief Keef Arrested At Sioux Falls Airport On Marijuana Charges

16 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Keith Cozart, better known as rapper Chief Keef, was arrested at the Sioux Falls airport the morning after his concert at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Police say that airport security found an edible marijuana in his carry-on bag around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

