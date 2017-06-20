Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42: publicist
Rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died. He was 42. The rapper's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas "for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis."
