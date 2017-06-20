Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, d...

Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42: publicist

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died. He was 42. The rapper's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas "for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) 10 hr Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC