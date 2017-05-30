Prince musical Purple Rain to tour UK in 2018
Purple Rain is described as a live celebration of the music of the star, who died in April last year, and will be a journey through his career. The new show will feature a 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers who will bring the star's music, including Raspberry Beret, Kiss and Purple Rain, to life on stage.
