Prince musical in the works to honour late star

The 'I Wanna Be Your Lover' hitmaker tragically passed away in April 2016 from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 57, and now a musical - named 'Purple Rain' after the star's hit single and album of the same name - based on his greatest hits is in the works. The creators behind the Michael Jackson themed musical 'Thriller Live' are the creative minds behind the show, and is set to showcase Prince's most famous work including tracks such as 'Raspberry Beret', 'Kiss', 'When Doves Cry', and 'Little Red Corvette'.

