Prince estate slams musical

Executors for Prince's estate are planning a legal assault on the producers of an unauthorized Purple Rain musical, featuring the late singer's songs. Director Gary Lloyd, the man behind Michael Jackson's Thriller - Live spectacular, recently announced the new musical will feature a 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers who will bring the late funk star's music to life onstage in the U.K. next year.

