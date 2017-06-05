Pharrell Williams goes from "Happy" t...

Pharrell Williams goes from "Happy" to "Yellow Lights" with new song for "Despicable Me 3"

It looks like Pharrell Williams is hoping the Despicable Me franchise brings him yet another Oscar nomination: he's got a new song on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack called "Yellow Lights." The multi-talented superstar earned an Oscar nod and a Grammy for his 2013 #1 hit "Happy," from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

