Pharrell is shockingly bad at a music...

Pharrell is shockingly bad at a music challenge against Jimmy Fallon

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell Williams to a "Name That Song Challenge," where the pair had to buzz in and guess what song The Roots were playing one instrument at a time. Pharrell is shockingly bad at a music challenge against Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell Williams to a "Name That Song Challenge," where the pair had to buzz in and guess what song The Roots were playing one instrument at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safaree Gets Jumped Mon Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Mon Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Mon Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey Mon Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap Mon Pizzasmoke 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
Song Jun 24 Orlando 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC