Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell Williams to a "Name That Song Challenge," where the pair had to buzz in and guess what song The Roots were playing one instrument at a time. Pharrell is shockingly bad at a music challenge against Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell Williams to a "Name That Song Challenge," where the pair had to buzz in and guess what song The Roots were playing one instrument at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.