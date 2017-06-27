Pharrell is shockingly bad at a music challenge against Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon challenged Pharrell Williams to a "Name That Song Challenge," where the pair had to buzz in and guess what song The Roots were playing one instrument at a time.
