Opening Ceremony show features live f...

Opening Ceremony show features live fight scene, Rza music

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A fight broke out at the Opening Ceremony fashion show Friday night, but it was all part of the plan. A model tripped during the runway show and shoved another before an all-out brawl unfolded, choreographed by stuntwoman Zoe Bell and set to a live score by Wu-Tang Clan beatmaster The RZA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... 16 hr Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC