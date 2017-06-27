Nile Rodgers scraps song about Prince on Chic's new album

The 64-year-old musician penned a song about the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - who tragically died in April 2016 - but decided not to include the single, which was based on his conversations with the music legend, in his band's comeback album because it felt "wrong" releasing the track after he passed away. Speaking about the LP 'It's About Time', which will mark the band's first album to be released in 25 years, 'Le Freak' hitmaker told Pitchfork: "From the time that I started to work on this album, a lot of heavy things have happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.