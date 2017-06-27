Nicki Minaj given key to Queens

The 'Starships' hitmaker was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad but moved to South Jamaica in the New York borough when she was five years old, and is very proud to have received the honor from area President Melinda Katz on Monday . She shared an image of the golden engraved key on Twitter and wrote: "This is a #MajorKeyAlert I just got the #KeyToTheCity #ProudQueensGirl Thank you #MelindaKatz Queens Borough PRESIDENT " The 'Super Bass' singer received the honour just a day after her arch rival Remi Ma ended her seven-year winning streak at the BET Awards when she beat her to the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist prize.

