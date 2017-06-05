New GSE proposal seeks to fill capita...

New GSE proposal seeks to fill capital void

Read more: National Mortgage News

One of the chief considerations in reforming the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is the need for capital. As long as the GSEs exist, they must have adequate capital so taxpayers will never again be compelled to help them meet their financial obligations.

Chicago, IL

