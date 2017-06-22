Nelly Flosses Jewels And Says His Legal Troubles And Tax Bill Are Behind Him
The "Hot in Herre" hitmaker was arrested in 2015 for felony drug possession when Tennessee state troopers found narcotics paraphernalia on his tour bus and just a year later he was slapped with a $2 million tax lien by America's Internal Revenue Service . "The arrests, I mean I was detained; I wasn't arrested," he clarifies to Rolling Stone magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC
|Wed
|Sehouse2003
|1
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Tue
|THE TRUTH
|1
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC