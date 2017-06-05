Motor-mouthed rapper Logic challenged...

Motor-mouthed rapper Logic challenged the American Sign Language interpreter to keep up with a crazy fast freestyle - and she killed it Logic's Sunday night performance at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City was something of a coming-out party for the 27-year-old rapper. The show was one of his first since the May release of "Everbody ," his anticipated followup to his 2015 hit "The Incredible True Story," and his first concert in New York since the release.

