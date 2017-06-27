Migos & Joe Budden Almost Create Real Life Remix To "Fight Night"
The Joe Budden co-hosted Everyday Struggle turned into just that thanks to the latest debacle, which took place during the taping of an episode on the red carpet at Sunday's BET Awards . What started off as merely an awkward interview between Migos and Everyday Struggle hosts Joe Budden , Nadeska Alexis and DJ Akademiks quickly went left after Takeoff was asked about being left off "Bad And Boujee."
