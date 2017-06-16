Michelle Carter Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter After Texting BF, 18, To Commit Suicide

Michelle Carter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for texting her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, that he should commit suicide when she was 17. After a lengthy trial, Michelle Carter , 20, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Massachusetts court after sending boyfriend Conrad Roy , 18, dozens of texts urging him to kill himself in 2014. Michelle was 17 years old when the incident occurred.

