Michelle Carter Guilty Of Involuntary...

Michelle Carter Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter After Texting BF, 18, To Commit Suicide

Michelle Carter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for texting her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, that he should commit suicide when she was 17. After a lengthy trial, Michelle Carter , 20, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Massachusetts court after sending boyfriend Conrad Roy , 18, dozens of texts urging him to kill himself in 2014. Michelle was 17 years old when the incident occurred.

Chicago, IL

