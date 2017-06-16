Michelle Carter Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter After Texting BF, 18, To Commit Suicide
Michelle Carter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for texting her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, that he should commit suicide when she was 17. After a lengthy trial, Michelle Carter , 20, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Massachusetts court after sending boyfriend Conrad Roy , 18, dozens of texts urging him to kill himself in 2014. Michelle was 17 years old when the incident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Thu
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC