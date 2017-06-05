Mary J. Blige ordered to pay $300k spousal support
The 'Be Without You' hitmaker has been ordered to pay her spouse Martin Isaacs the hefty amount, although it is much less than the $129,319 per month he had asked for. The 46-year-old singer will have to backdate the amount, starting from last September, as well as paying his attorney fees, which comes to $235,000, TMZ reports.
