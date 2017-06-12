Mariah Carey launches "Rainbow"-themed merchandise for Pride Month
M ariah Carey's 1999 album was named Rainbow, and now the artwork for the album has inspired an all-new range of Mariah merch, designed specifically for Pride Month. Available at a special Mariah Pride section of her online store, the new line includes t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatpants and iPhone cases.
