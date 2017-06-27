Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce to her ...

Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce to her birthday bash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The American actress, who turns 31 on July 2, has invited the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently gave birth to twins - Britney Spears and Paris Hilton to her upcoming birthday party on the Greek island of Mykonos. Writing on her Twitter account, Lindsay said: "#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too " Lindsay also asked fellow Hollywood star Emma Stone to join her a 'Mean Girls 2' movie, seemingly forgetting a direct-to-TV sequel of the original film was released in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safaree Gets Jumped Mon Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Mon Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Mon Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey Mon Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap Mon Pizzasmoke 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
Song Jun 24 Orlando 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC