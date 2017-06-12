Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots...
Buckingham McVie , consisting of Fleetwood Mac members Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie , joined host Jimmy Fallon , The Roots and kids from the Serious Fun Children's Network Camp in the Tonight Show Music Room for a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" with classroom instruments on Monday. In the recurring segment, Fallon and his house band The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, like tambourines, xylophones, hand clappers and kazoos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|14 hr
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC