Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots...

Buckingham McVie , consisting of Fleetwood Mac members Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie , joined host Jimmy Fallon , The Roots and kids from the Serious Fun Children's Network Camp in the Tonight Show Music Room for a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" with classroom instruments on Monday. In the recurring segment, Fallon and his house band The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, like tambourines, xylophones, hand clappers and kazoos.

