Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, ...

Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Buckingham McVie , consisting of Fleetwood Mac members Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie , joined host Jimmy Fallon , The Roots and kids from the Serious Fun Children's Network Camp in the Tonight Show Music Room for a performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" with classroom instruments on Monday. In the recurring segment, Fallon and his house band The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, like tambourines, xylophones, hand clappers and kazoos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour 14 hr marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC